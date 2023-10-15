Key Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 4,100 Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,207,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

JSML opened at $49.67 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $138.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.