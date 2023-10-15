Key Financial Inc Sells 137 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Key Financial Inc lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.43 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.69. The stock has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

