KeyCorp Downgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Underweight

KeyCorp lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,479 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,862,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,663 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,168,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,796,000 after acquiring an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.