Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.62

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.62 and traded as high as C$33.02. Keyera shares last traded at C$32.88, with a volume of 495,891 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.30.

Get Keyera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

Keyera Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.62. The firm has a market cap of C$7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9414664 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 136.99%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.