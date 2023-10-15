Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Trading Down 2%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.64 and last traded at C$9.64. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.83.
Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kinnevik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early to late venture and growth capital. The firm also prefers indirect investments in venture capital funds. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.
