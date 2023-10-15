KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in KLA by 17.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in KLA by 14,204.6% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 144,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 143,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 98.5% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $486.81 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $261.90 and a 52 week high of $520.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.26.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

