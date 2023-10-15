KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $307,902.95 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015849 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013580 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,909.04 or 1.00036061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002345 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00698182 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $345,514.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.