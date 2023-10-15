Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Up 54.5% in September

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Konami Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KONMY opened at C$26.35 on Friday. Konami Group has a 12 month low of C$20.86 and a 12 month high of C$29.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.40.

Konami Group Company Profile

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business engages in the production, manufacture, and sale of digital content and related products, including mobile games, card games, and computer and video games.

