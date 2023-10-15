Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Up 54.5% in September

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Konami Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS KONMY opened at C$26.35 on Friday. Konami Group has a 12 month low of C$20.86 and a 12 month high of C$29.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.40.
Konami Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Konami Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Konami Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.