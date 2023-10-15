Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Konecranes Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRY opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Konecranes has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.
About Konecranes
