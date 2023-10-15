Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Konecranes Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRY opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Konecranes has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Get Konecranes alerts:

About Konecranes

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components.

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.