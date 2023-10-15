Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Update

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the September 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,201,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after buying an additional 479,542 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 120.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after buying an additional 283,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 253,431 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

