Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,410 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 522.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 139,626 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.