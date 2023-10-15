Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,553 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $87.61 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $109.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.92.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.