Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,548,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYG opened at $153.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.70.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.