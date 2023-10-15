Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 44,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 126,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 125,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.