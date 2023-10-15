Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

American Tower Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMT opened at $166.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.44.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

