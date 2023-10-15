Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
D.R. Horton stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $132.30.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Further Reading
