Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,482 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

NYSE:PRU opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.22. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

