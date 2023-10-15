Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.31. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.