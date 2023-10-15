Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,855,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $7,071,186.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,693,077.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADP opened at $247.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

