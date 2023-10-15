Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,579 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $30.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0982 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

