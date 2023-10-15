Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 1,775 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 49.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after buying an additional 288,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,009,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Standen purchased 3,503 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 250,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

