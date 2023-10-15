Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 73,843 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,843 shares during the quarter. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $35,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,266,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after buying an additional 892,907 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 736.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 742,551 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,866,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 173,193 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

