Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $165.10 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,901 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 19.2% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $165,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. 2,285,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,973. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

