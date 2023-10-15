Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($42.63) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 775,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,550. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

