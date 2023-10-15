Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $9.84 on Friday, hitting $645.12. 1,229,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $312.71 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $654.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.71.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.