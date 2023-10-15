Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.03. 8,884,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,012,600. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

