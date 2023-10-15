Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 36 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.46. 577,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.16 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

