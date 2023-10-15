Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 648 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 87,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,456. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.00. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

