Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNUT opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.89 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.00%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

