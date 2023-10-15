Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 32,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $95.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.21%.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

