Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.15.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.72 and a 200-day moving average of $185.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

