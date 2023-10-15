Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading Up 3.2%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.93. 89,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 227,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several analysts have commented on LRMR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $126.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 345.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,152 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 627,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 86.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 443,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 84.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

