Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $152.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $135.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.12. Lear has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth about $2,667,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Lear by 4.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 23.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

