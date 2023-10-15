Leerink Partnrs Upgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Outperform

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.88.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

AMGN opened at $284.10 on Wednesday. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

