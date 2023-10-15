Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 130.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Lennar comprises 4.2% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.30. 2,053,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,551. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average of $116.17. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

