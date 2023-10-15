Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,552.08 or 0.05774765 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $13.69 billion and $14.73 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 8,822,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 8,819,123.03258952. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,552.41377262 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,118,371.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

