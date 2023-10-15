Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 12,191 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 10.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $94,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $255,265,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTI traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.53. 3,269,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.60. The company has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.14 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.