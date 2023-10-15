Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.62. The stock had a trading volume of 466,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,830. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $186.25 and a one year high of $229.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

