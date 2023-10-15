Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,159,000 after buying an additional 159,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

LLY stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $609.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,972,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,894. The business has a 50-day moving average of $556.31 and a 200-day moving average of $471.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The stock has a market cap of $578.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

