Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 403,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $147,475,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 268.8% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 178,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 104,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,118,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,698,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

