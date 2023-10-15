Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 189,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,250. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.03. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $86.06.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

