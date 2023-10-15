Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,427. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $205.68 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.