Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,896,738,000 after acquiring an additional 517,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 52,925,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,785,754. The stock has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,254.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

