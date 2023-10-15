Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 963,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,937 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF were worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPAR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. 287,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $925.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.42.

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

