Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $10.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40. The company has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $530.88 and a 200-day moving average of $467.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

