Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Target by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,041. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

