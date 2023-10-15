Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $114,550.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,255.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $3,628,023.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $114,550.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,255.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,304 shares of company stock valued at $142,849,894. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,678,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.52.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

