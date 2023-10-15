Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $170.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,969,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,902,465. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average of $182.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $166.71 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.