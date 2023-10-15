Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $93.12. 2,544,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $78.59 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

