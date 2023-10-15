Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.31. 1,985,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,871. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.40 and its 200-day moving average is $140.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $126.04 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

